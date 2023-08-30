Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 350 cr contract for Ahmedabad Metro project

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II project is being implemented by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) at a cost of Rs 13,500 crore

Titagarh Rail Systems

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRL) announced on Wednesday that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 350-crore contract from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 30 standard gauge cars.

The standard gauge cars are for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II project, an official said.

"The prototype Metro car has to be built in 70 weeks and the entire contract has to be delivered in 94 weeks. The cars will be manufactured at our Uttarpara plant in Hooghly district," Titagarh Rail Systems director (marketing & business development) Prithish Chowdhary told news agency PTI.

GMRC is implementing the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II project for Rs 13,500 crore. The project will add 28.2 km of Metro lines to the city's existing network.

Earlier, the Kolkata-based company also received a contract to supply 24 Metro trains for Phase-I of Surat Metro at a contract value of around Rs 850 crore from GMRC.

In addition, TRL is also involved in several other Metro rail projects in the country.

Also Read

Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA approval for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil

PhonePe forays into online stock broking as it expands its services

Maruti to Amul: Disney Star onboards 18 sponsors for Asia Cup 2023

SAT 'not satisfied' with Sebi order in Zee matter, seeks regulator's reply

JLL appointed as global real estate facilities manager by Rolls-Royce

Topics : Titagarh Wagons Metro Metro Rail Ahmedabad Metro BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon