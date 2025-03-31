Monday, March 31, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ABREL sells Century pulp and paper business to ITC for ₹3,498 crore

ABREL sells Century pulp and paper business to ITC for ₹3,498 crore

ABREL informed that its board approved the execution of the business transfer agreement for the divestment of pulp and paper undertaking

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

The divestment of the pulp and paper undertaking is a value-unlocking exercise.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) on Monday announced the sale of its pulp and paper business to ITC for Rs 3,498 crore as part of its strategy to focus on property business.

In a regulatory filing, ABREL informed that its board approved the execution of the business transfer agreement for the divestment of pulp and paper undertaking situated in Lalkuan, Uttarakhand, by way of a slump sale to ITC Limited.

"The transfer of the business will be for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 3,498 crore, to be paid by ITC to ABREL," the real estate firm said.

The divestment of the pulp and paper undertaking is a value-unlocking exercise.

 

"It will further enable the company to pursue growth opportunities in its core business - real estate," the statement said.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Birla Estates targets Rs 2,700 cr revenue from housing project in Pune

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Birla, Mitsubishi Estate ink JV to invest Rs 560 cr in new housing project

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results: Revenue falls 16.7% to Rs 946.21 cr

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

Gennova Biopharma partners with CEPI to develop mRNA Nipah vaccine

Aditya Birla Real Estate Managing Director R K Dalmia said, "The divestment of the Pulp and Paper undertaking by ABREL is a strategic portfolio choice and unlocks value for the shareholders of ABREL".

"The company has embarked on a transformational growth phase, and this move will further sharpen its focus on real estate to drive sustained value creation," he added.

"Over the years, Century Pulp and Paper has become synonymous with strong performance and high sustainability standards.

"To take it to the next level in size and value, the company is pleased to have found in ITC, a credible and well-established player," Dalmia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hcltech

HCLTech launches US arm to serve public sector, education & defence needs

Bajaj

Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles on Gudi Padwa weekend

PremiumAgilus Diagnostics

Two years after rebranding, Agilus looks to reduce marketing spend

tata projects

Tata Projects to raise funds at Rs 6,700 cr valuation through rights issue

Haldiram

After Temasek, Haldiram's attracts two more investors IHC, Alpha Wave

Topics : Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund Uttarakhand ITC Century Plyboards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon