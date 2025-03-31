Bajaj hits record sales of over 26,000 vehicles on Gudi Padwa weekend

Auto giant Bajaj registered record sales over the weekend on the occasion of spring festival Gudi Padwa, hawking 26,938 vehicles, that included motorcycles and its electric scooter Chetak.
According to the company data, it broke all records for sales over the weekend on the festival heralding new year for Maharashtrians from March 28 to 30. The sales, according to estimates, are nearly double of what it hit last year during the first day of the new year, and is also far more than during Diwali.
The Pune-based company sold 19,017 motorcycles, and as many as 6,570 electric Chetak scooters, which account for nearly a fourth of its total sales of the product. It also sold 658 KTM bikes and as many as 693 premium Triumph bikes.
A senior executive of the company said that the record sales have been possible on back of a huge demand for its recently launched premium Chetak 35 series, which is positioned in the over Rs 1 lakh category- a market segment which the company wanted to strengthen. The Chetak 3502 starts at a price of Rs 1.30 lakh and the upper model at Rs 1.42 lakh.
In the premium Rs 1 lakh and above category, Bajaj had a lower market share of around 15 per cent - which the new product is expected to push up. Currently, this accounts for 50 per cent of the electric scooter market.
The other reason has been Bajaj’s traditionally strong distribution network in their home turf, where bulk of the two wheelers are produced. According to estimates, there are over 1,200 dealers.