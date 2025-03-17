Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Birla Estates targets Rs 2,700 cr revenue from housing project in Pune

Birla Estates targets Rs 2,700 cr revenue from housing project in Pune

Aditya Birla Real Estate informed that its subsidiary Birla Estates has launched its first project in Pune 'Birla Punya' with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, is expecting a revenue of Rs 2,700 crore from its first housing project in Pune.

In a regulatory filing, Aditya Birla Real Estate informed that its subsidiary Birla Estates has launched its first project in Pune 'Birla Punya' with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore. 

The project is spread over 5.76 acres and will feature 1.6 million (16 lakh) sq ft of saleable area including 1,000 flats. The project will be developed in phases, with Phase 1 offering two towers and 500 units.

 

K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, "As Pune's real estate market continues to be on the rise, driven by its thriving IT ecosystem and strong infrastructure development, we see that there is a growing demand for premium homes."  Birla Estates has projects in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. 

Topics : Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund Maharashtra

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

