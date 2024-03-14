Sensex (    %)
                             
ACC bags Lamatola coking coal block situated in MP on 3rd day of auction

ACC submitted the final bid offering a premium of 16.75 per cent against the reserve price of 4 per cent

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement major ACC Ltd bagged the Lamatola coking coal block situated in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday in the ongoing nineth round of auction of commercial coal mines, according to an official release.
ACC submitted the final bid offering a premium of 16.75 per cent against the reserve price of 4 per cent.
"Including today's auction, a total of 4 coking coal mines have been auctioned under the ongoing rounds of auction. Once operationalized, these coal mines will reduce the dependency of country on imported coking coal," the Coal Ministry said.
The latest round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the Coal Ministry on December 20, 2023. As many as 32 coal mines were put on the block.
The Lamatola coking coal mine located in Madhya Pradesh has 200 million tonnes reserves of coking coal.

Topics : ACC Madhya Pradesh Coal

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

