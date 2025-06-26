Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar secures BESS projects of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said

solar

The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has bagged standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh.

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh standalone BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani, the statement said.

The company's winning bid for the Kuppam project was at a tariff of Rs 2,10,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh, it said.

 

Its winning bid for the Ghani project was at a tariff of Rs 2,22,000 per MW  per month with a capacity of 225 MW/450 MWh, as per the statement.

Also Read

solar

ACME Solar secures ₹1,072 cr refinancing for 250 MW project in Rajasthan

renewable energy, wind energy

ACME Solar up 4% on commissioning first phase of 26.4 MW wind power project

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ACME Solar Holdings Q4 results: Net profit dips 77% to Rs 122 crore

solar energy, solar, solar panel

ACME aims Rs 10K cr revenue from solar module, cell manufacturing by 2030

investment

ACME Solar plans Rs 17,000 crore capex by 2026 for renewable expansion

As part of the project, ACME Solar will receive viability gap funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh, or 30 per cent of the total project cost, whichever is lower, it said.

The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW and 550 MWh spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

PremiumVenugopal Lambu

We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO

Prosus

Netherlands-based firm Prosus sees IPO upside in India as portfolio matures

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

Recycling industry to outgrow mining sector by 2050, says Tata Steel MD

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea plans to raise $2.9 billion in loans to boost network

Topics : ACME Solar Holdings ACME Solar energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon