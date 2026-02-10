Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar secures 220 MW solar project with battery storage in MP

The tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted in September 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings on Tuesday said it has secured a 220 MW solar project with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).

The project is part of a 440 MW tender floated by RUMSL for the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, a company statement said.

The tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted in September 2025.

The project requires supplying power with a maximum annual CUF (capacity utilisation factor) of 35 per cent, along with 4 hours of peak supply (2 hours each in the morning and evening) at 95 per cent annual availability.

 

Charging energy for the evening peak will be sourced from the solar plant, while energy for the morning peak will be supplied free of cost by the procurer during night hours.

RUMSL would provide the land and evacuation infrastructure above the 33 kV level as part of the facilities offered by the solar park developer.

The project would combine Solar and BESS technologies to meet the supply obligations under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 25-year tenor.

Going forward, PPA would be signed with Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) and RUMSL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

