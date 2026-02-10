Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin settles dispute with Astellas Pharma, keeps Mirabegron sales in US

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Indian drugmaker Lupin said on Tuesday ‍it has ​settled a patent infringement dispute with Japan's Astellas Pharma over the bladder disorder drug Mirabegron, allowing it to continue selling ​the product in the United States.

Under the agreement, Lupin and its US unit will pay Astellas $90 million, including a $75 million upfront payment and per-unit licensing fees on Mirabegron sales through September 2027, the company said in an exchange filing.

The settlement resolves Lupin's ‌pending litigation with Astellas and ​enables the company to continue marketing Mirabegron in the United States.

Lupin had previously disclosed ‍the patent dispute with the Japanese drugmaker last ‍April over ‌its generic ​version of ‍Myrbetriq, Astellas' overactive bladder drug. 

 

 

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

