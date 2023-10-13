close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Adani Enterprises says ministry starts probe related to its Mumbai airports

India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs had in February initiated another probe into the Adani Group's financial statements

Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises, backed by billionaire Gautam Adani, said on Friday that India's corporate affairs ministry was investigating the accounts of the group's two airports in the country's financial capital of Mumbai.
 
Adani said the ministry had sought information and documents on the airports “Mumbai International Airport Ltd and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd for financial years 2017-18 and 2021-22.
 
Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment seeking further details.
 
Adani already owns and operates seven airports, including Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which it took over in 2021.
 
It won six airports as part of the government's first privatisation drive in 2019 and is building a new airport in Navi Mumbai on the outskirts of the financial capital.
 
The investigation is the latest in a string of troubles for the conglomerate since a U.S. short-seller earlier this year accused it of improperly using offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.
 
A probe by India's markets regulator into those allegations has "drawn a blank", a court-appointed panel said in May.
 
However, Reuters reported last week that the financial regulator would tell the country's top court why it paused, then restarted investigations into the group after a tip in 2014 amid questions around regulatory delays.
 
Meanwhile, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing customs records, that Adani Group imported billions of dollars worth of coal at prices that were sometimes more than double the market price.
 
Another report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said Adani family partners used offshore funds to invest in the Indian group's stocks.
 
Among other probes, India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs initiated an investigation into the Adani Group's financial statements in February.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Partners with 10% stake to come under beneficial owners: Sebi tweaks rules

Samsung India Electronics profit declines 10% to Rs 3,452 crore in FY23

Zee-Sony case: NCLAT defers hearing over IDBI, Axis Finance plea to Oct 31

No plans to phase out diesel-run vehicles: BMW India president Vikram Pawah

Adani Group's greenfield copper facility to start operations from March

Topics : Mumbai airport Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises Ltd Ministry of Corporate Affairs

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon