Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises to launch world's largest copper smelter in four weeks

Adani Enterprises to launch world's largest copper smelter in four weeks

In the next four weeks, we're starting the largest metallurgical complex of copper and other metals in the world- Head of metals of firm said

The smelting that would begin in the coming weeks is part of a first phase, and the company has environmental approvals to increase capacity. | Pic: Bloomberg

Reuters SANTIAGO
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

India's Adani Enterprises Ltd is preparing to start up a major copper smelter in the next four weeks, said the company's head of metals, Felipe Williams.

"In the next four weeks, we're starting the largest metallurgical complex of copper and other metals in the world," he said at a conference hosted by the International Copper Association in Santiago.

He said the smelting that would begin in the coming weeks is part of a first phase, and the company has environmental approvals to increase capacity.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

