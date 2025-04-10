Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss CDMO Senn Chemicals AG

Anjali Singh
Apr 10 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Granules India has completed its acquisition of Senn Chemicals AG, a Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), for 20 million Swiss franc (CHF) (approximately Rs 192.5 crore). The acquisition marks Granules’ entry into the peptide therapeutics market and the CDMO sector.
 
The acquisition was executed through Granules’ wholly owned subsidiary, Granules Peptides. As part of the agreement, Granules acquired 100 per cent equity in Senn Chemicals from the founding Senn family. The companies had entered into a definitive share purchase agreement in February 2025.
 
Senn Chemicals, headquartered in Dielsdorf, Switzerland, has been operating for more than 60 years. The company specialises in liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) and solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), and supplies products to clients in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, amino acid derivative (AAD) and theragnostic markets.
 
 
Senn’s existing CDMO business is expected to serve as a base for Granules’ expansion into this segment. Plans for a broader peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) pipeline are underway, according to the company's announcement.
 
Following the acquisition, Senn Chemicals will continue operations under the same name and location, now under the ownership of Granules. Joint development activities between the two companies have already begun, with a focus on peptide-based APIs, including GLP-1 receptor agonists commonly used in treatments for diabetes and obesity.

Granules stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategic objectives and will support its capabilities in developing and manufacturing complex APIs. This move also extends the company’s reach in regulated markets and provides access to scientific personnel and infrastructure in Europe.
 
Stifel Nicolaus India was the exclusive financial advisor to Granules India for the transaction. Legal counsel was provided by Loyens & Loeff, while Deloitte managed financial and tax due diligence. Valuation services were conducted by Kroll.
 
Senn Chemicals, established in 1963, develops custom peptide solutions for pharmaceutical, cosmetic and theragnostic sectors. Its services range from early-stage development to commercial-scale manufacturing and include capabilities in automated synthesis, scale-up and analytical method development. The company supports both GMP and non-GMP production.
 
Granules India, incorporated in 1991 and based in Hyderabad, operates across the pharmaceutical manufacturing chain—producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs). The company exports to over 80 countries and has 10 manufacturing facilities—eight in India and two in the United States.

