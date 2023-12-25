Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adani Green Energy completes power purchase project of 8,000 MW for SECI

Adani Green signed the final PPA with the company to supply 1,799 megawatts of solar power for 25 years

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy, renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), a renewable energy player, has finalised a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 1,799 MW of solar power. This agreement for solar power has been inked for a 25-year period. 

The PPA marks the completion of AGEL's power offtake arrangements for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded by SECI in June 2020, setting a world record for the largest solar tender.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AGEL has established 2 GW of photovoltaic (PV) cell and module manufacturing facilities, with a commissioned plant at Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL's associate company, Mundra Solar Energy Ltd (MSEL), operates the manufacturing plant and holds a 2 GW annual capacity. AGEL owns a 26 per cent stake in MSEL through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

With this, AGEL has secured PPAs for a total of 19.8 GW, leaving a balance of merchant capacity in its 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio.

The company has also secured over 200,000 acres of land in India, fully de-risking the portfolio for the execution of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

Amit Singh, the CEO of AGEL, shared the company's aim to deliver over 45 GW of renewable energy. This would be a five-fold increase from its current operating portfolio and better align with India's target of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

He said, "Adani Green is committed to not only enabling India's decarbonisation goals but also contributing towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. We are glad to conclude the largest green PPA and enable a sustainable energy landscape. This reaffirms our resolve to provide affordable and accessible clean energy."

This news comes days at a time when Gautam Adani, capitalising on renewed creditor confidence in AGEL, plans to raise $2 billion in primarily new debt next year. Adani Green is exploring various investments, including private placement of debt, offshore bank loans, as well as dollar and rupee bonds. Adani is also reportedly in talks with global financial institutions for fundraising. Adani founders also plan to inject $1 billion equity into the firm. This would allow the company to raise debt without harming its credit metrics.
 

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Amid legal tensions, Israeli chipmaker Tower resubmits semicon proposal

NINL was home to snakes, scorpions when acquired by Tata Steel: MD Mehta

Paytm hands over 1,000 pink slips; staff from lending business affected

Disney, Reliance sign pre-deal agreement, mega-merger to be done by Feb

Paytm lays off over 1,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Group BS Web Reports Adani Mundra plant Solar Energy Corporation solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon