Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paytm hands over 1,000 pink slips; staff from lending business affected

The decision to dismiss these employees comes weeks after the fintech company announced it would reduce the disbursement of small-ticket-size loans as RBI tightened norms

Paytm

The Noida-based financial technology firm's decision to slow down on postpaid loans follows the central bank's recent increase in risk weighting for unsecured personal loans from 100 per cent to 125 per cent | Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major Paytm has laid off over 1,000 employees across departments to save costs, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

Employees have been made redundant over the past few months, affecting 10 per cent of the company's total workforce, according to the ET report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company laid off over 20,000 and 4,000 employees in 2022 and 2021, respectively. The recent development is likely to have affected Paytm's lending business.

The decision to dismiss these employees comes weeks after the fintech company announced it would reduce the disbursement of small-ticket-size loans, specifically those below Rs 50,000, following the Reserve Bank of India's tightening norms for unsecured personal loans.

The Noida-based financial technology firm's decision to slow down on postpaid loans follows the central bank's recent increase in risk weighting for unsecured personal loans from 100 per cent to 125 per cent.

The company may anticipate faster, early delinquencies for individuals taking a personal loan for the first time. Moreover, credit availability for shorter tenures, such as three and six months, was experiencing higher leverage and reduced collection efficiency, as reported by Business Standard in October.

The fintech major will now shift its focus to disbursing higher-ticket personal and merchant loans to lower-risk and highly creditworthy customers in collaboration with large banks and non-banking financial companies.

Job cuts at Paytm follow a string of layoffs in the Indian startup ecosystem. Companies have been reducing headcounts amid a funding crunch and a focus on profitability.

In March this year, edtech unicorn Unacademy handed pink slips to over 380 employees. Similarly, on-demand delivery platform Dunzo made job cuts impacting over 300 employees this year. Social media unicorn ShareChat laid off 200 employees, around 15 per cent of its workforce, in another round of layoffs this year.

Also Read

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending: What is it, and who regulates it in India?

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

As part of restructuring, Xiaomi India to cut its workforce to below 1,000

Paytm lays off over 1,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures

Disney, Reliance sign pre-deal agreement, mega-merger to be done by Feb

Paytm lays off over 1,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures

Google rejected Play Store fee changes due to revenue impact: Epic Lawsuit

Micron settles high-profile IP theft lawsuit amid push to repair China ties

Nvidia raises $15 mn for non profits helping Israel-Hamar war-hit civilians

Topics : Paytm layoff Pink slips Fintech One 97 Communications Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon