Adani Green Energy operationalises 126 MW wind power plant in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy on Thursday said it has operationalised the 126 MW capacity of a 300 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

The 174 MW capacity was operationalised earlier.

The project will produce 1,091 million electricity units, leading to a reduction of approximately 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, according to a statement.

"Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Four Limited (AWEK4L), wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has operationalised an incremental 126 MW of merchant wind power project in Gujarat," the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the operationalisation of the project, AGEL continues to strengthen its market leadership, operating India's largest renewable energy portfolio of 9,604 MW.

Together with 174 MW operationalised earlier, an aggregate project capacity of 300 MW of wind power project is operationalised by AWEK4L, it stated.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants.

