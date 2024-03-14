Sensex (    %)
                             
Defence PSU BEL bags Rs 1,940 crore contract for advanced EW systems

As part of the deal, BEL will supply 14 "cutting edge" domestically manufactured Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors and systems to L&T

Bharat Electronics

The company's cumulative orders in the current financial year amount to Rs 32,716.33 crore.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced on Thursday that it has received an order valued at Rs 1,092 crore from Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the supply of Communication and Electronic Warfare (EW) sensors and systems.

As part of the deal, BEL will supply 14 "cutting edge" domestically manufactured EW sensors and systems to L&T, the company said in a regulatory filing. These state-of-the-art systems, manufactured domestically by BEL, will be installed on three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy. This collaboration between BEL and L&T exemplifies the strong partnership between the two companies and underscores the broader cooperation within the Indian industry, it noted.
Step towards self-reliance

The Bengaluru headquartered company said the agreement represents a significant stride towards achieving the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at Rs 1,092.65 crore following the last disclosure on February 13 2024. These orders encompass the supply of LRUs for T-70 and T-90 Tanks, communication systems for the Indian Navy, as well as other spares and services," it said.

BEL's FY24 order value surpasses Rs 30,000 crore

In December, the company received an order of Rs 580 crore from the Indian Army related to the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of radars. The strong outlook for the company suggests a strong pipeline opportunity for the public sector unit, the experts have said.

With the latest deals, the company's cumulative orders in the current financial year amount to Rs 32,716.33 crore.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

