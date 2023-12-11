Sensex (0.13%)
69915.96 + 90.36
Nifty (0.15%)
21001.80 + 32.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.79%)
6751.90 + 53.00
Nifty Midcap (0.63%)
44678.20 + 278.00
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
47389.35 + 127.35
Heatmap

Adani Green Energy to raise $410 million to refinance 2024 dollar bond

The refinancing plan for Adani Green's $500 million Dec. 10, 2024 bond, dated Dec. 8, fulfills a requirement laid out in the terms of the note

Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Bosley

Adani Green Energy Ltd. plans to raise about $410 million via new bond issuance to refinance a dollar note maturing in a roughly year’s time, according to a filing to Singapore’s stock exchange. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The refinancing plan for Adani Green’s $500 million Dec. 10, 2024 bond, dated Dec. 8, fulfills a requirement laid out in the terms of the note. 

The filing marks the second of its kind in recent days by Adani Group’s solar-energy unit to unveil plans to refinance maturing dollar debt, following another blueprint for repaying a $750 million bond due next September. The finances of billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire have attracted investor attention after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of corporate fraud earlier this year, allegations that the group has repeatedly denied.

Adani executives have taken a variety of steps to reassure investors in the wake of Hindenburg’s January broadside, including prepaying debt and buying back bonds. Just last week, Adani Green raised a $1.4 billion loan for a renewable energy project, fueling a stock rally in the conglomerate’s units that boosted their collective market value by $23 billion.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Adani Group in talks to refinance $3.5 bn debt taken for Ambuja takeover

Vedanta looks to refinance $3.8 bn bonds maturing between 2024-2026

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

JSW USA to raise $145 mn loan for capex Moody's affirms stable ratings

Rajiv Jain-led GQG's $10 billion India bet has winning picks beyond Adani

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

Zydus, Daewoong collaborate to co-develop, market Leuprolide Acetate

Topics : Adani Group Adani Green Energy US-dollar bonds

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon