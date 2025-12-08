Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green integrates TNFD framework for nature-positive renewable growth

Beginning in FY24, AGEL initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities across all operational sites

AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 16.5 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has integrated the guidance of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) into its core sustainability strategy, reinforcing its shift toward nature-positive renewable energy development.

The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy.

It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities.

By aligning with the TNFD framework, AGEL strengthens its leadership among global renewable companies integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making, supporting both global conservation priorities and India's climate leadership.

 

This strengthens AGEL's ambition to transition from traditional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth, a company statement said.

Beginning in FY24, AGEL initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities across all operational sites.

"Nature is central to our growth story. By mainstreaming the principles of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures into our operations, we are identifying opportunities to build resilient ecosystems alongside renewable energy infrastructure," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL, in the statement.

AGEL is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term biodiversity goal, AGEL has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, supported by its plan to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations.

It is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, enabling a clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions.

AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 16.5 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030, aligned to India's decarbonization goals.

It is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant (30 GW) on barren land at Khavda, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers, an area five times larger than Paris.

AGEL's operating portfolio is certified 'water positive', 'single-use plastic free' and 'zero waste-to-landfill', a testament to the company's commitment to powering sustainable growth.

Topics : Adani Adani Green Energy Adani Group

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

