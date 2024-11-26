Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Green says no fresh financial commitment with TotalEnergies

Adani Green says no fresh financial commitment with TotalEnergies

On Monday, French energy major TotalEnergies said until such time as the bribery accusations against the Adani group individuals have been clarified, it will not make any new financial contribution

Adani Green Ltd

Up to September, TotalEnergies has committed to more than $3 billion worth of investments in AGEL.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said there is no new financial commitment under discussion with TotalEnergies. The company added TotalEnergies' Monday announcement will not have any material impact on the company’s operations or its growth plan.
 
"Accordingly, there is no material impact of the media reports and the press release on Adani Green," AGEL said.
 
On Monday, French energy major TotalEnergies said until such time as the bribery accusations against the Adani group individuals and their consequences have been clarified, it will not make any new financial contribution as part of its investments in the Adani group of companies.
 
 
In its statement, the company said TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by the US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).
 
Up to September, TotalEnergies has committed to more than $3 billion worth of investments in AGEL.

Also Read

Adani

Adani shares crack up to 8% on Fitch downgrade; Green, Energy at 52-wk lows

Gautam Adani

'No new financial commitments under discussion with TotalEnergies': Adani

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Comfortable liquidity, enough debt cover for 28 months: Adani group

adani

US SEC Adani allegations unlikely to significantly impact business: GQG

adani

Adani Group shares surge up to 7%; extend recovery post Maha poll verdict

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Group Gautam Adani SEC indictment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon