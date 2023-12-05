Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.82%)
20856.70 + 169.90
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44127.15 + 208.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.30%)
6718.60 + 20.10
Nifty Bank (1.23%)
47003.45 + 572.05
Heatmap

Adani Group completes acquisition of Sanghi Industries, revises offer price

"In terms of the company's obligations under Sebi, the offer price as defined in the PA shall stand revised to Rs 121.90," Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday announced the completion of the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL), at a revised offer price of Rs 121.90 per share.
Earlier in August this year, Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) had offered a price of Rs 114.22 apiece for acquiring 26 per cent equity shares of Rs 10 each of Sanghi Industries from its public shareholders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In terms of the company's obligations under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ('Takeover Regulations'), the offer price as defined in the PA shall stand revised to Rs 121.90," Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.
Meanwhile, shares of Sanghi Industries were trading at Rs 129.90 during the afternoon on Tuesday, which is 6.56 per cent higher than the revised offer price.
ACL in a separate statement informed that it "successfully completes acquisition of Sanghi Industries, funded entirely through internal accruals" at an enterprise value of Rs 5,185 crore.
"With the acquisition funded entirely through internal accruals, ACL holds a controlling stake of 54.51 per cent in SIL," it said.
With this, the production capacity of ACL, which also owns ACC Ltd, has increased from 68.5 to 74.6 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).
"ACL will increase its coastal footprint with this acquisition & by increasing capacity to 15 MTPA across the West Coast markets with states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala at a very competitive cost based on SIL's strength of low-cost clinker. This additional capacity to be commissioned over next 30 months," it said.
On August 3, 2023, ACL had announced that it will acquire 56.74 per cent of Sanghi Industries by acquiring 14.65 crore shares of the company.
As per the share purchase agreement, it acquired 14.08 crore shares of Sanghi Industries from the promoters at a price of Rs 121.90 per equity share. While the remaining 57.56 lakh shares of the promoter group representing 2.23 per cent will be acquired separately, at the same price, informed ACL.
SIL, has a 2,700-hectare integrated manufacturing unit at Sanghipuram in coastal Gujarat. It has India's largest single-location cement and clinker production facility.
This facility comprises of two kilns with an impressive clinker production capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement grinding unit of 6.1 MTPA, a dedicated 13 MW captive power plant and an efficient 13 MW Waste Heat Recovery System.

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

LIC fourth largest insurer in the world based on reserves: S&P Global study

Air India moves its IT infrastructure to Cloud, shuts down two data centres

Adani Green Ltd seals its biggest ever project financing of $1.36 billion

Foxconn cancels first shift at Indian iPhone facility after extreme weather

BSNL planning to allocate more employees towards enterprise business

Moreover, it has a captive jetty in Sanghipuram, which Adani group plans to make investments to expand the captive port capacity of to handle vessel sizes of 8,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) CEO Karan Adani had said on Augst 3, while announcing the deal.
"The acquisition of SIL, with its billion-tonne high quality surface mining limestone reserves, positions ACL to expedite its unique coastal strategy, aiming to increase the cement capacity to 15 MTPA along the West Coast on the strength of SIL's low-cost clinker," said ACL adding this "initiative will leverage the strengths of Ambuja and ACC brands."

It further said ACL will invest in expanding the existing captive port at Sanghipuram to accommodate larger vessels, to meet the growing demand for cement across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka & Kerala at a competitive cost.
"This is expected to be commissioned over next 30 months," it said.
Adani's Cement Business CEO Ajay Kapur said this acquisition represents a significant step forward in our journey solidifying Adani Group's leadership position in India's cement industry.
"We welcome the employees of Sanghi Industries into the Adani family and look forward to capitalising on the synergies this acquisition offers. Recognizing the Adani Group's expertise in marine infrastructure, plans are underway to expand the Sanghipuram port's capacity to handle larger vessels, facilitating cost-effective transportation of clinker and cement via sea routes," he said.
Ambuja Cements is the second leading cement producer after Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cements, which had a consolidated capacity of 137.85 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Adani Group Ambuja Cement

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon