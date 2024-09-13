Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group denies Hindenburg comment on frozen funds in Swiss banks

Adani Group denies Hindenburg comment on frozen funds in Swiss banks

Swiss criminal court records show in detail how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius & Bermuda funds

Hindenburg Research, Adani

The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, the company said. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Adani Group said late on Thursday it has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings after Hindenburg Research indicated that authorities had frozen more than $310 million of the company's funds as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation.
Swiss criminal court records show in detail how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius & Bermuda funds that almost exclusively owned Adani stock, the US-based short seller said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, citing a Swiss media outlet.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings," the multinational conglomerate said, adding that none of its company accounts have been subject to sequestration by any authority.
 
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Corporate, CXO

Corporate India's big six boost profits, struggle with flat job growth

Ambuja Cements

Adani-backed Ambuja Cement's officer arrested for bribery attempt in Odisha

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Group to develop multipurpose berth at Gujarat's Kandla Port

Kenya airport

Strike at Kenya's airport causing flight delays as Adani deal suspended

Adani airports

Adani Airports launches 'aviio' to give passengers real-time access data

Topics : Adani Group Hindenburg Research swiss bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon