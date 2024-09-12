Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Adani-backed Ambuja Cement's officer arrested for bribery attempt in Odisha

Adani-backed Ambuja Cement's officer arrested for bribery attempt in Odisha

Rambhav Gattu was arrested for Rs 2 lakh alleged bribery attempt in Odisha, money hidden in box of sweets handed over to govt official

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The chief manufacturing officer of Ambuja Cement, Adani Group’s cement arm, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a government official. The Odisha Vigilance Directorate reported that Rambhav Gattu, who holds a senior role at the company’s operations in Chhattisgarh, was detained after offering a bribe of about Rs 2 lakh to Aditya Goyal, the collector of the Barghar region in Odisha.

Rs 2 lakh bribe hidden in box of sweets

According to the Vigilance Directorate, Gattu presented Goyal with a flower bouquet and a box of sweets, which was later found to contain Rs 2 lakh in cash. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Goyal, suspecting the package, asked his staff to open it, revealing four bundles of 500-rupees notes. The collector then informed vigilance authorities, leading to Gattu’s arrest on the spot.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Ambuja Cement official charged with corruption

A formal case has been filed against Gattu under the Prevention of Corruption Act, specifically Sections 8, 9, and 10, which deal with bribery-related offenses. Following his arrest, Gattu was presented in court, where his bail plea was denied, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

While the motive behind the bribe remains unclear, the Odisha Vigilance Directorate confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. More details are expected as the probe progresses, which may shed light on the nature of the attempted inducement.

Ambuja Cements is currently executing an ambitious expansion plan to increase its production capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2028, up from its current capacity of 77.4 MTPA. This target aligns with the group’s strategy to capture 20 per cent of India's cement market by the 2028 financial year. Despite the arrest of one of its senior executives, Ambuja Cements remains focused on its long-term goals of sustainable growth and market leadership.

Neither Ambuja Cements nor the Adani Group have made any official statements on the matter.

More From This Section

Bina Modi

Bina Modi reappointed as Godfrey Phillips India MD; Charu Modi named ED

SBI, State Bank Of India

FSIB recommends Ram Mohan Rao Amara as managing director of SBI

Bina Modi

Decided against Samir's reappointment due to conduct: Godfrey Phillips

Wipro

Wipro appoints Srikumar Rao as global head of Engineering Edge biz line

Accenture

Accenture elevates Arundhati Chakraborty as group CEO of operations


[With inputs from Reuters]

Also Read

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Group to develop multipurpose berth at Gujarat's Kandla Port

Kenya airport

Strike at Kenya's airport causing flight delays as Adani deal suspended

Adani airports

Adani Airports launches 'aviio' to give passengers real-time access data

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress criticises Adani's China venture, warns of national security risks

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani seeks Md Yunus' assistance in getting $800 mn in payments cleared

Topics : Adani Group Ambuja Cement Bribery in India Bribery BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon