Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Group to increase capex to $15.6 billion in fiscal 2025, says CFO

Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the group, will spend Rs 34,000 crore to add 6 gigawatts of capacity, Singh told reporters at a media briefing in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

The group, which has businesses across ports, power utilities, transmission and coal trading, is betting on infrastructure spending. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group will increase capital expenditures in fiscal year 2025 to Rs 1.3 trillion ($15.6 billion) from Rs 70,000 crore billion rupees a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said on Tuesday.
 
Adani Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the group, will spend Rs 34,000 crore to add 6 gigawatts of capacity, Singh told reporters at a media briefing in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The comments came a day after billionaire owner Gautam Adani told investors the group is "well positioned" to capitalize on opportunities in the country's booming infrastructure sector.
 
The group, which has businesses across ports, power utilities, transmission and coal trading, is betting on infrastructure spending, which is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 20 per cent-25 per cent, Adani said on Monday.
 
On Tuesday, Singh denied reports the group is planning to take a stake in payments firm Paytm, but said it will "evaluate any opportunities" in the fintech space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Adani Group Gautam Adani Capex Capex spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon