Adani Group to invest Rs 1.3 trn in FY25; raise up to $3 bn in equity

The bulk of the investments will be in the airport and green energy businesses. (Photo: Reuters)

The Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1.3 trillion in FY25 to expand capacity and of that amount Adani Green Energy will spend Rs 34,000 crore for its facilities in Khavda in Gujarat, said Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, group chief financial officer, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The bulk of the investments will be in the airport and green energy businesses, said Singh. The group’s investments are powered by funds from operations and have limited third party capital requirement. Adani Group companies earned Rs 82,000 crore in cash flows in FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The funding plan includes raising equity capital of up to $3 billion (Rs 25,000 crore) across Adani Enterprises and other group companies, Singh said. Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have taken shareholders' permission to sell shares to investors. The group is planning to refinance debt worth $3 billion in FY25.

The group, which plans to invest $100 billion in the next 10 years in the energy transition and infrastructure sectors, will launch an initial public offering of its airport business by 2026. As much as 68 per cent of the group’s funding plan will come from internal cash flow. "Every target mentioned by the chairman (Gautam Adani) about investment is on track and every penny of investment is tied up," Singh said.

Almost 90 per cent of Adani Group businesses are compliant with regulations and the group earns $7 billion of free cash flow annually.