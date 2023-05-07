Adani's Mundra port cargo adds Rs 80,732 crore to Customs' coffers

Cargo handled at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has contributed Rs 80,732 crore to the coffers of the Customs department in FY23 compared to Rs 60,945 crore in FY22.





Adani Ports and SEZ has handled nearly a quarter of India’s port cargo, leading to the rise in Customs receipts, the executives said on Sunday. According to company executives, with the rising traffic at the port, the Customs department is targeting to earn Rs 1.15 trillion by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.



APSEZ has also made substantial rail freight payments to the Indian Railways with freight payments more than doubling to reach Rs 14,034 crore in FY23. During the Covid-hit fiscal year ending March 2021, Customs receipts from cargo routed through the company’s port and inland container depots was Rs 41,110 crore (see chart).

Also Read Port cargo traffic growth in November slows to 3% amid trade slowdown NSE puts Adani Ent, Adani Ports and SEZ, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework Adani Ports & SEZ completes Rs 1,485 cr acquisition of Karaikal Port Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Adani Ports rises for second straight day; stock up 26% from Monday's low Paradip Port eyes top spot among major ports, aims at 150 mt cargo handling India to become export hub for Skoda Auto from next year, says co official CIL logs record profit in FY23; board declares Rs 4 per share dividend Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24



The rise in rail freight payments not only supports the railways but also contributes to the overall development of the nation’s infrastructure. In FY21, APSEZ made payments of Rs 5,927 crore to the railways, which increased to Rs 8,573 crore in FY22.



In FY23, the company’s payments amounted to Rs 906 crore on this front. This is a 1.5 times increase when compared to the amount paid of Rs 622 crore in FY21. In FY22, the maritime royalty was Rs 807 crore. Cargo handled at APSEZ also added to waterfront royalties and revenue shares to respective maritime boards and port authorities.