close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to become export hub for Skoda Auto from next year, says co official

Czech car maker Skoda Auto has said India will become an export hub for the company as it is set to commence exports of vehicle kits for assembly in Vietnam from next year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Skoda auto logo

Skoda auto logo (Photo: https://twitter.com/SkodaIndia)

4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Czech car maker Skoda Auto has said India will become an export hub for the company as it is set to commence exports of vehicle kits for assembly in Vietnam from next year.

The company, which posted a whopping 125 per cent year-on-year surge in its vehicle sales at 53,721 units in 2022, also sounded hopeful of growing into double-digit this year as well.

Similarly, Volkswagen Group sales grew 85.48 per cent year-on-year at 1,01,270 units in the previous calendar year.

The Group is present through Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini brands under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWPIL).

"India is an absolutely important market as part of our regional strategy of Skoda Auto, and India will become an export hub for Skoda," Petr Solc, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India told PTI in an interaction.

Volkswagen is already exporting vehicles from India to Mexico and South Africa while Skoda Auto is exporting to the Middle East and North Africa. From next year we will start exporting vehicle kits for assembly in Vietnam, Solc stated.

Also Read

Indian operations to play key role in Skoda Auto's entry into Vietnam

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Former NATO general Petr Pavel becomes new President of Czech Republic

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

CIL logs record profit in FY23; board declares Rs 4 per share dividend

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

PTC India inks agreement for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Export is already an important part and will continue to be an important part of the strategy for Skoda and Volkswagen, he stated.

Noting that Skoda Auto India for the first time delivered more than 50,000 cars in the domestic market last year, he said we would like to grow with the market or even faster and our ambition is to grow into double digits.

He said that 2022 was specific for the company on account of the Slavia launch and added that So, there was this kind of a one-time effect of any new model introduction.

Now, we have both models (all-new Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV) in the market and can now enjoy having both models for the full year in the market, he said.

Solc said that the 7-seater updated SUV Kodiaq will also play a role in terms of the company's growth strategy, particularly when there is much greater supply now.

To a question on Audi, which at a point of time was the undisputed leader in the domestic premium luxury car market, Christian Cahn Von Seelen, Member of the Board for sales, marketing and digital at SAVWPIL said that its growth has been "impressive in terms of volume in 2022 compared to the year earlier and that was still hampered significantly by the chip supply situations even in Europe.

So the growth of Audi is impressive, and we are definitely planning to continueSo as much (as) I think, I can say we will see loads of new product introductions here on the other side.

On the company's EV foray in the Indian market, Solc said it depends on the development of the segment in the country.

Late last month, the European car maker Skoda announced its EV roadmap, which includes six electric cars in a phased manner by 2026.

"We as a manufacturer and Skoda, we will be ready. And if we see good traction, we are talking about the prognosis that the car market or the EV can go within 5-10 years, up to 20, maybe 30 per cent. We don't know necessarily, he said.

So this could be part, we would like to be also within that range, but depends again, on the response. If we see more manufacturers going, there is an infrastructure built here and there's an acceptance from the customers to buy electric cars, and we will be ready, he said.

He said that the company is discussing which models it should bring in the future also to India as an EV.

"And if we see the potential in the market, we will bring them as well. So I cannot say necessarily what the percentage will be. But if the market is going towards more than 20 per cent of the electric vehicles of the total market, we would like to penetrate within the EV segment, Solc added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Skoda Auto Car Exports

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to become export hub for Skoda Auto from next year, says co official

Skoda auto logo
4 min read

CIL logs record profit in FY23; board declares Rs 4 per share dividend

Coal India
3 min read

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 mn in Muthoot Microfin's expansion plan
3 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Birla builds a billion-dollar apparel chain with a series of M&As

Logo of Aditya Birla Group
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

construction, realty, real estate, concrete, cement, buildings, high rise
2 min read

Govt may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in defence PSU BEML

BEML
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon