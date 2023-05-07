close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CIL logs record profit in FY23; board declares Rs 4 per share dividend

Q4 profit slips marginally, Board declares Rs 4 per share dividend

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Coal India

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National miner Coal India’s (CIL’s) profit for the financial year 2023-24 increased 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to an all-time high of Rs 28,125 crore, riding on the back of high production and sale of coal. 
The company’s profit during the fourth quarter, however, slid by 18 per cent to Rs 5,528 crore, owing to an increased provision towards wages, CIL said. 

“CIL lifted its profit into higher orbit despite the company capping its coal prices for over the past five years amidst rising input costs, especially diesel and explosives, and increased wage cost due to provisioning in the accounts,” CIL said in a public statement. 
The company’s net sales were the highest ever for the fourth quarter as well as for the entire FY23. Net sales at Rs 35,161 crore in Q4 were up 17 per cent over the year-ago period. For FY23, CIL’s net sales was Rs 1.27 trillion, a jump of 27 per cent compared to Rs 1 trillion in FY22, it said. 

The company’s board that met on May 7 recommended the payment of a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. Earlier in two tranches in FY23, a total dividend of Rs 20.25 per share was already paid out, it said. 
In FY23, CIL touched a record coal production of 703 million tonne (mt). It is aiming to produce 780 mt in FY24. Higher volume sales by 17.34 mt and better average realisation under fuel supply agreement (FSA) resulted in a net impact of around Rs 3,879 crore in Q4, CIL said. 

Also Read

Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge

Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund

Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

PTC India inks agreement for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Big catching up for new players: Barista CEO Agarwal on growing competition


The sale of coal under FSA increased to 167.45 mt in Q4 compared to 150.11 mt in the year-ago quarter. Realisation per tonne of coal under FSA increased 6 per cent to Rs 1,550 per tonne in Q4 from Rs 1,470 a tonne in Q4FY22. 
Through e-auction sales, the company sold 16.40 mt of coal, which is lower by 41 per cent over FY22. The realisation per tonne of coal was Rs 4,526 under auction segment in Q4 against Rs 2,434 in the same quarter of FY22. The jump was Rs 2,092 per tonne or 86 per cent. 

The realisation per tonne of coal under e-auction was Rs 4,841 against Rs 1,879 per tonne in FY22. The same in case of FSA sales was Rs 1,475 compared to Rs 1,406 of FY22.

Coal India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Coal India Limited Q4 Results coal industry

First Published: May 07 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 mn in Muthoot Microfin's expansion plan
3 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

PTC India inks agreement for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Power supply, China
2 min read

Big catching up for new players: Barista CEO Agarwal on growing competition

barista
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Birla builds a billion-dollar apparel chain with a series of M&As

Logo of Aditya Birla Group
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

construction, realty, real estate, concrete, cement, buildings, high rise
2 min read

Govt may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in defence PSU BEML

BEML
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon