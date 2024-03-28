Sensex (    %)
                             
Adani Power merges Rs 19,700 cr loans from 6 arms into long-term debt

The agreement is for the supply of 500 MW of electricity under the captive user policy as defined in the Electricity Rules, 2005, the filing said

Adani Power

Adani Power | Representaitve image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power on Thursday said it consolidated different short-term loan facilities worth Rs 19,700 crore availed by the company's six special purpose vehicles into a single long-term debt.
The revised arrangement will help the company benefit from a uniform tenure and reduce effective interest rate, Adani Power said in a regulatory filing.
The company said the loan consolidation under a consortium financing arrangement comprising eight lenders became possible with the amalgamation of its six special purpose vehicles (SPVs) after the credit rating of Adani Power Limited (APL) was enhanced to AA-.
In a separate filing, Adani Power informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited (MEL) has entered into a 20-year long-term power purchase agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
The agreement is for the supply of 500 MW of electricity under the captive user policy as defined in the Electricity Rules, 2005, the filing said.
One unit of 600 MW capacity of MEL's thermal power plant, out of its aggregate operating and upcoming capacity of 2,800 MW, will be designated as the captive unit for this purpose, it stated.
In order to avail the benefit of the captive user policy, RIL has to hold a 26 per cent ownership in the captive unit in proportion to the total capacity of the power plant.
Accordingly, RIL will invest in 5,00,00,000 equity shares of MEL, aggregating to Rs 50 crore, for the proportionate ownership stake.
APL, MEL and RIL have signed an investment agreement on Wednesday, the filing said, adding that closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including receipt of requisite approvals.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

