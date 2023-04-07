close

Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Friday said a 800 MW unit at its thermal plant in Jharkhand has begun commercial operations

The second unit of the 1600 MW project is also in an advanced stage of completion and expected to be commissioned soon, the Adani Group company said in a filing.

"This is to inform unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), situated in Godda has achieved commercial operations," it said.

APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, will supply the power under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for corresponding net capacity of 748 MW from unit 1 to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

"APJL has started processing its claims under the PPA with effect from April 6, 2023," it said.

