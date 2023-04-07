close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

$500,000 worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches after breaking into an Apple store inside of a mall in the US.

IANS San Francisco
Apple Store

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thieves stole $500,000 worth of iPhones, iPads and Watches after breaking into an Apple store inside of a mall in the US.

According to the police, burglars got away with more than 400 electronics items from the Apple retailer at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington State, reports Komo News.

They made entry by cutting through the bathroom wall of the neighbouring espresso machine store, according to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD).

"Approximately 436 iPhones in total were taken out of the back," LPD Communications Manager Maren McKay was quoted as saying.

"In total about $500,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and that's iPhones, iPads, Apple watches," McKay added.

The owner of the coffee machine store said they have never dealt with anything like this in five years in business at the mall.

Also Read

Apple may release 16-inch iPad next year, foldable iPad in 2024: Reports

Apple updates Store app with new features focused on lists, saved items

'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to iOS devices soon, users can pre-order

Apple working on iPad-like display for controlling smart home devices

After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad

Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

Apple employees were not "aware of the extent of the massive theft until the next morning".

The tech giant did not comment on the burglary.

Brookfield Properties, the company that runs the mall, told KOMO News this was an isolated incident.

According to the police, it appeared to be a well-organised operation based on what they've seen from surveillance video.

"From the masks that the folks were wearing, there were no fingerprints left behind," McKay was quoted as saying in the report.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

Topics : Apple Phones | Apple prices | United States

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers

Twitter, Twitter Blue
2 min read

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment

Byju's
2 min read

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meta releases AI model 'SAM,' can identify items within photographs

Meta
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Anil Agarwal
3 min read
Premium

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
3 min read

Vedanta arm Zinc International in talks with global banks for $1.25 billion

Vedanta
2 min read

D-Mart's revenue up by 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr in quarter ending March

D-Mart
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon