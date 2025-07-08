Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

With this acquisition, Adani Power's operational capacity rises to 18,150 MW, with targets to reach 30,670 MW by 2030

Adani Power Ltd (APL) has completed the ₹4,000-crore acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL), a 600 MW coal-based thermal project.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power Ltd (APL) has completed the ₹4,000-crore acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL), a 600 MW coal-based thermal project, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
The deal follows approval of APL’s resolution plan by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 18. VIPL was undergoing insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The transaction was closed on July 7.
 
Located in Butibori, Nagpur district of Maharashtra, VIPL comprises two 300 MW domestic coal-fired units.
 
Following the acquisition, APL’s total operational capacity has risen to 18,150 MW. The company aims to scale this to 30,670 MW by FY30 through a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects.
 

The current pipeline includes six brownfield ultra-supercritical thermal power projects (USCTPPs) of 1,600 MW each at existing sites in Singrauli-Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur, Raigarh and Korba (Chhattisgarh), and Kawai (Rajasthan). A 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP is under development at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
 
APL is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW supercritical plant at Korba, which was previously acquired.
 
“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets,” said SB Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power.
 

Adani Power generated 100 bn units of energy in 2025

At the group’s annual general meeting held on June 24, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said Adani Power had generated over 100 billion units of electricity, the highest by any private company in India. He also set the group’s target of scaling APL’s capacity to 31 GW by 2030.
 
APL, part of the Adani Group, is India’s largest private thermal power producer, with operations across eight states and a 40 MW solar facility in Gujarat.
 
The ports-to-power conglomerate reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated revenues to ₹2,71,664 crore in FY25, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹89,806 crore and a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.6x.

Topics : Adani Group Adani Power Merger and Acquisition BS Web Reports Vidarbha

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

