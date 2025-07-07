WNS acquisition to help boost Capgemini revenue, strengthen AI play

In one of the largest mergers and acquisitions in the IT services and business process management space, France’s Capgemini announced the acquisition of Mumbai-headquartered WNS for $3.3 billion in cash.

Capgemini, an IT services and consulting firm, is valuing the NYSE-listed WNS at $76.50 per share — a 28 per cent premium to the 90-day average share price. The acquisition, Capgemini said, aims to address the strategic opportunity created by the rise of agentic AI.

‘The acquisition of WNS will provide the scale and vertical sector expertise to capture the rapidly emerging strategic opportunity created by the paradigm shift from