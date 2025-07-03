Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Airport rolls out digital lounge access, cuts intermediaries

Adani Airport rolls out digital lounge access, cuts intermediaries

Adani Airport CEO Arun Bansal said that passengers can now access lounges directly through their platform, removing the need for intermediaries

Airport, Airport lobby, airport lounge

Adani Enterprises is also gearing up to list its airports unit by 2027, as part of an ambitious growth plan that entails investing $100 billion across businesses over the next few years. Representative Image

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday announced that passengers across India can now access airport lounges directly through its platform, removing the need for intermediaries. The service is being launched in collaboration with multiple lounge operators, the company’s chief executive Arun Bansal mentioned on LinkedIn.
 
“Passengers across India can now access lounges directly through our platform in partnership with other lounge operators. This means no intermediaries – only seamless, a world class experience delivered directly to our consumers,” Bansal said.
 
He linked the development to broader trends in India’s digital transformation. “India is at the global forefront of digital innovation. UPI has transformed the lives of a billion Indians, revolutionising how we transact every day and accelerating our journey to becoming the third-largest economy in the world,” he said.
 
 
He said the company’s in-house Digital Lab team led the new initiative. The move is part of Adani Group’s broader push to digitise passenger services across its airport network.
 

Also Read

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, July 2: HDB Financial, Asian Paints, Maruti, V-Mart

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises plans to sell 2-5 year debt at public bond sale next week

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, others in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

share market today

Bulls ride PSU Banks as Sensex, Nifty hit 2025 highs amid ceasefire news

 
According to a report from last month by Bloomberg, the group is also gearing up to list its airports unit by 2027, as part of an ambitious growth plan that entails investing $100 billion across businesses over the next few years.
 
Currently, Adani Airport Holdings, the largest private-sector airport operator in India, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. According to the report, the company plans to spend $100 billion in five to six years across its businesses.
 
Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at ₹2,618.25 apiece at 1.51 pm at the BSE on Thursday.

More From This Section

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India

Saurabh Vatsa to take charge of Nissan India commercial ops in reshuffle

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Karnataka CM's remark on Covid vaccines 'factually incorrect': Biocon chief

solar

Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

IndiGrid

IFC, IndiGrid to build India's largest battery energy storage project

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank CEO moves SC to quash FIR filed by Lilavati Hospital Trust

Topics : Adani Enterprises airport lounges Adani Group BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon