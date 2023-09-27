Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51% stake in TCNS Clothing, becomes promoter

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in TCNS Clothing to become a promoter of the women's apparel brand.

"The company has acquired 51 per cent of the expanded share capital of TCNS, thereby acquiring control over TCNS," ABFRL said in a late night regulatory filing on Tuesday.

TCNS has become a subsidiary of the company, and will also be a material subsidiary of the company in accordance with SEBI Listing Regulations, it added.

On May 5, Aditya Birla Group firm had announced that it will acquire a majority stake in TCNS Clothing, in a deal worth Rs 1,650 crore.

As per the deal, it acquired TCNS Clothing's founding promoter's stake through an SPA (Share Purchase Agreement), followed by an open offer.

As per SPA, ABFRL acquired a total of 1.41 crore equity shares constituting 22 per cent of the expanded share capital of the company.

Also Read CCI approves acquisition of TCNS Clothing by Aditya Birla Fashion TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike Infosys to begin fresh appraisal cycle; last year hikes still pending This Gulf fund is considering additional investments of $600 mn in RRVL Adani Ports offers to buy back $195 mn of its 2024 dollar bond at discount Oyo to report first profitable quarter in Q2 FY24 at Rs 16 crore PAT Shree Renuka to acquire 100% stake in Anamika Sugar Mills for Rs 235 cr

"Consequently, post conditional open offer and SPA closing, the company acquired 3.29 crore equity shares, in total, constituting 51 per cent of the expanded share capital of TCNS," it said.

TCNS reported a turnover of Rs 1,201.59 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

"The acquisition is in line with the company's objective of building a comprehensive fashion portfolio across consumer segments and price points," according to ABFRL.

ABFRL registered a revenue of Rs 12,418 crore in the financial year 2022-23. It is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse, the company said.

The company has a network of 4,008 stores across 33,874 multi-brand outlets with 6,837 points of sales in department stores across India as of June 30, 2023.

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It also owns the leading fashion retail chain Pantaloons.

It is also a retailer of international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.