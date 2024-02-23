Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ADNOC's $30 bn chemicals deal with Austria's OMV stalls over disagreements

"We are in ongoing and open-ended negotiations and cannot comment further," OMV said in a statement

UAE oil producer Adnoc to list drilling unit in Abu Dhabi IPO

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Talks relating to a planned $30 billion merger between the chemicals arms of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austrian oil and gas company OMV have stalled over recent weeks, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The negotiations have paused to allow the parties to navigate a series of disagreements, which includes the name of the merged unit in the final deal announcement, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is still possible that talks will resume and a deal will eventually be reached, FT said.
 
"We are in ongoing and open-ended negotiations and cannot comment further," OMV said in a statement to the Financial Times.
 
OMV and ADNOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Reuters previously reported that there are a number of points of conflict between the firms, including a provision for job guarantees in Austria, a requirement for a Vienna listing and an Austrian chairman of the new company.
 
Last July, OMV entered into talks to merge petrochemicals group Borealis - which is owned by OMV and ADNOC in a 75:25 split - and Borouge, which is listed in Abu Dhabi and 54:36 owned by ADNOC and Borealis.

Also Read

Pressure builds to cut fossil fuel use as oil exec takes over climate talks

Abatement tech can't be used to justify fossil fuel expansion: 17 countries

Google, Meta, & TikTok win court fight against Austrian online content rule

Europa League: Liverpool advanced to pre-quarters with a game to spare

These are the best and worst cities for expats to live and work in 2023

GM's Cruise prepares to resume robotaxi testing after suspension

Healthcare firm Abridge secures $150 mn to develop AI model for clinicians

CEO's pay hiked to $26 mn in 2023, Citigroup says amid 20,000 job cuts plan

'No FEMA violations': Hiranandani Group on ED searches at Mumbai office

Electric mobility firm Yulu raises Rs 160 cr capital in equity funding

Topics : ADNOC chemicals companies Chemicals Austria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon