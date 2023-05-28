China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight

China's first indigenously built passenger aircraft C919 on Sunday successfully completed its first commercial flight, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market as part of the country's effort to compete with Western rivals like Boeing and Airbus.

The first commercial flight of C919 from Shanghai to Beijing is carried out by the state-run China Eastern Airlines.

The plane carried 128 passengers on board. The flight time between Shanghai and Beijing was about two hours and twenty-five minutes, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane was greeted with a water salute after touching down at Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:31 pm on Sunday, the report said.

The water salute ceremony is performed as a symbol of respect and honour for the aircraft, its crew, and passengers.

The C919 is China's first self-developed trunk jetliner in accordance with international airworthiness standards and owns independent intellectual property rights.

Also Read India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance international operations IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground How secret talks in London led to Air India's gigantic plane order Sudan military ruler seeks removal of UN envoy in letter to UN chief Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis; GOP negotiator says issues remain 11 people dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

The C919 is developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and it was granted a type certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of China last September.

The plane conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017.

In the following years, the C919 conducted several test flights in different locations to test its capabilities.

The C919 has gone through tests in various types of extreme natural environments including high temperature, high humidity, severe cold, gusts and freeze.

Its safety, reliability, and environmental protection performance have been comprehensively assessed, the Xinhua report said.

On December 9, 2022, the first C919 aircraft was delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines.

After the delivery, the C919 jetliner completed its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process, comprehensively verifying its reliability with commercial operation in mind, the report said.

The C919 had received 1,035 orders from 32 customers by the end of 2022, according to the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai.

Officials say the entry of Chinese aircraft could reduce the reliance on Boeing and Airbus and could pose a competition to them in the international civil aviation market.