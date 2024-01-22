Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

After two years of intense negotiations, Sony calls off the merger with Zee

Since the announcement of the merger, Zee shares have lost 30 per cent of their value

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article



After two years of intense negotiations, Sony Pictures Networks India Private, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan, today issued a termination notice for its merger agreement with rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The definitive agreements, signed in December 2021, stipulated that if the merger did not close within two years from their signature date, the parties would be required to discuss in good faith an extension of the end date to effectively complete the merger, according to a statement by Sony.

Since the announcement of the merger, Zee shares have lost 30 per cent of their value. The fall in Zee's valuation and Sony's reluctance towards Zee's managing director and chief executive officer, Puneet Goenka, assuming the CEO role of the merged entity were key factors. This hesitation was due to a Securities and Exchange Board of India order, which had initially banned Goenka from taking an executive position. However, this order was later set aside by the Securities Appellate Tribunal. Both Zee and Sony had agreed to Goenka becoming the CEO of the merged entity.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sony stated that discussions with Zee were to be held for a period ending 30 days after the end date. The definitive agreements further provided that if the parties were unable to agree upon such an extension by the end of the 30-day discussion period, any party could terminate the agreements by providing written notice.

"The merger did not close by the end date as, among other things, the closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied by then. SPNI has been engaged in discussions in good faith to extend the end date, but the discussion period has expired without an agreement upon an extension of the End Date," the statement said. As a result, on January 22, 2024, SPNI issued a notice to ZEEL terminating the definitive agreements.

Sony mentioned that it has not included the impact of the merger in its consolidated financial results forecast for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, which was announced on November 9, 2023, and does not anticipate any material impact on its consolidated financial results due to the termination of the definitive agreements for the merger.

Culver Max Entertainment (CME), a Sony India firm, also issued a notice to Zee terminating the agreement dated December 22, 2021, to merge Zee and CME. "Although we engaged in good faith discussions to extend the end date under the merger cooperation agreement, we were unable to agree upon an extension by the January 21 deadline. After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed that closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied by the end date," the statement by Culver said.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony Group continues talks on merger with Zee amid reports on disputes

Zee Ent slips 4% as it seeks to extend deadline for merger with Sony

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Akshayakalpa Organic announces new, modern dairy facility near Chennai

Sony notifies Zee Entertainment about its plans to call off the merger

A year after Hindenburg saga, Adani biz emerges fundamentally stronger

Data lakes, AI-machine learning tools help auto OEMs in production


"We remain committed to growing our presence in this vibrant and fast-growing market and delivering world-class entertainment to Indian audiences."
Topics : Sony Zee Entertainment merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CasePran Pratishtha ScheduleGold-Silver PricesIND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon