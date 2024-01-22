Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sony notifies Zee Entertainment about its plans to call off the merger

Sony cited conditions of the merger agreement not being met as the reason for the termination, according to the letter seen by Bloomberg.

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

The termination letter from Sony came after a 30-day grace period ended over the weekend when the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on a deadline set in late December | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anto Antony and P R Sanjai

Sony Group Corp. has officially notified Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. it plans to call off the merger between its India unit and the media network, ending a two-year acquisition saga and leaving Zee vulnerable to competition as rivals bulk up.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Japanese entertainment giant sent a termination letter to Zee early on Monday and is expected to disclose it to the exchange later, said people familiar with the plan, who asked not to be identified as the announcement is not yet public.

Sony cited conditions of the merger agreement not being met as the reason for the termination, according to the letter seen by Bloomberg. 

The termination follows a stalemate between the companies over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka would lead the merged entity amid an investigation into his conduct by India’s capital markets regulator. The standoff now appears to have scuttled the deal, which would have created a $10 billion media giant with the financial muscle to take on global powerhouses Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

The termination letter from Sony came after a 30-day grace period ended over the weekend when the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on a deadline set in late December.

A Sony spokeswoman declined to comment. A representative for Zee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Bloomberg News reported on Jan. 8 that Sony was planning to call off the merger as the two sides fail to resolve the leadership dispute. Zee said later that they were still in talks to complete the merger.

The last-lap tussle over leadership was the single biggest hurdle for the deal — Zee was insisting that Goenka would lead the new entity as agreed in the 2021 pact, while Sony was w

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony Group continues talks on merger with Zee amid reports on disputes

Sony India says merger with Zee Ent likely delayed, to take few more months

Zee Ent slips 4% as it seeks to extend deadline for merger with Sony

A year after Hindenburg saga, Adani biz emerges fundamentally stronger

Data lakes, AI-machine learning tools help auto OEMs in production

Nifty50 may see one change, Next50 seven in March rejig, shows data

FMCG companies likely to cash in on Korean noodles trend in India

Fintech major Paytm plans AI-powered systems to improve business operations

Topics : Zee Entertainment Sony Corp merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CaseICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon