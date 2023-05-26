AGEL commissions 130-MW wind plant in Guj; portfolio crosses 1 GW-mark

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited (AWEK5L) has commissioned a 130-MW wind power plant located at Kutch in Gujarat.
With the commissioning of the plant, its total operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has touched to 8,216 MW-mark, AGEL said in a statement.
The plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a tariff of Rs 2.83 per kWh (kilo watt hour) for 25 years.
Part of Adani Group, AGEL develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
Also Read
IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder
REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project
Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates
CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts
In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block
Reliance Consumer Products partners General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles
Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant
Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock gets 97 day-extension to pay dues to SBI
Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28, promises full refund
NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)