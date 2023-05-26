close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AGEL commissions 130-MW wind plant in Guj; portfolio crosses 1 GW-mark

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited (AWEK5L) has commissioned a 130-MW wind power plant located at Kutch in Gujarat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wind turbines; Image courtesy: Gamesa

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited (AWEK5L) has commissioned a 130-MW wind power plant located at Kutch in Gujarat.

With the commissioning of the plant, its total operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has touched to 8,216 MW-mark, AGEL said in a statement.

The plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at a tariff of Rs 2.83 per kWh (kilo watt hour) for 25 years.

Part of Adani Group, AGEL develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Reliance Consumer Products partners General Mills to launch Alan's Bugles

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock gets 97 day-extension to pay dues to SBI

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28, promises full refund

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : wind power generation Gujarat

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
2 min read

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock gets 97 day-extension to pay dues to SBI

Jet Airways
2 min read

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon