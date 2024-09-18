AI Alliance adds 7 Indian members including Infosys, AI4Bharat & Sarvam AI

AI Alliance, a global consortium led by companies like Meta and IBM to support open-source AI, on Wednesday added seven new members from India, including Infosys , AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI.

These companies are joined by IIT Bombay as one of the founding members of the alliance.

Founded in 2023, the group aims to promote open, safe, and responsible artificial intelligence practices globally. Its 57 founding members include a range of entities, from established companies like AMD, Intel, Oracle, and Sony, to startups such as Cerebras and Stability AI.

Additionally, public institutes like the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), along with universities in Asia, Europe, and North America, are also part of the initiative.

The consortium aims to undertake various projects in the AI space, including the development of open foundation models, the provision of free benchmarks and standards, and advocacy for responsible AI system development.

Shivnath Thukral, vice president and head of public policy, Meta India, said, "The inclusion of Indian organisations in the AI Alliance underscores India’s growing influence in the global AI landscape. As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI, collaboration across borders and industries is crucial. At Meta, we are committed to advancing AI in a way that benefits everyone, and we believe that the contributions of these new members will significantly strengthen our collective efforts."

Amith Singhee, director, IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India and South Asia, said that by joining AI Alliance, organisations will be able to tap into global expertise and a collaborative network that will enable them to tackle the ethical and technical challenges of AI for India head-on, and in an open manner.

"Together, we can promote the development and deployment of AI in a manner that is safe, transparent, and beneficial to all," he added.

The Indian organisations joining the AI Alliance represent a cross-section of industries and academic institutions, including technology, agriculture, and AI research.

“Their participation in the alliance underscores the importance of a collaborative approach to AI development in India, where the need for responsible AI practices is paramount,” said the alliance in an official announcement blog.