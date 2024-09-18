Amazon Great Indian Festival to begin from September 27, check top deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is set to begin on September 27, 2024. There is something for everyone at this grand sale, which features huge discounts on a variety of products from home and kitchen appliances to the latest electronics, trendy gadgets, stylish furniture, and much more. The festive season is quickly approaching, so now is the ideal time to make those long-awaited purchases. Utilize these incredible deals to improve your house and way of life while saving a lot of money. Before they disappear, remember to put a reminder on your calendar and prepare your wishlists. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Hot deals!

Mobile phone deals–Mobile phone rates will begin from ₹5,999. Customers can also have the option for 24 months of no-cost EMIs on brands such as Samsung, One Plus, and Realme.

Kitchenware and home decor deals–Kitchenware appliances, sports and fitness products, and home decor will begin just from Rs 79.

Headphones and smartwatches – Electronics like headphones will start from Rs 699, and smartwatches will cost approx 799. On office stationery, Amazon is offering up to 70 percent off.

Clothing, footwear and beauty Items – Customers can purchase clothing products under Rs 499, footwear beginning at Rs 399, and makeup and beauty items starting from Rs 99.

Electronics – Washing machines may be purchased for up to 60% less, and air conditioners can be purchased for as less as Rs 25,990. There will be discounts on brands such as Godrej, Haier, LG, and Samsung. Starting at Rs 6,999, Amazon is giving a discount of up to 65% on smart TVs. It will also give free interest-free payments and a three-year warranty on manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Reservations for travel- In addition to discounts on first flights and train tickets, the e-commerce platform will give up to 60% off hotel reservations.