AI can pose a risk to the relevance of jobs in 10 years: CRED founder

The fintech founder said if he had to build another company, it would be in the AI space

CRED Founder

Kunal Shah, ounder and chief executive officer at fintech platform CRED

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can pose a risk to the relevance of jobs ten years from today, said Kunal Shah, founder and chief executive officer at fintech platform CRED, during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai.

He said, as humanity, we are not realising the risk of AI. "We feel (AI) is Chat GPT and we are done with it. I can tell you with confidence that 90 per cent of people who have jobs today may not have the relevance of their jobs ten years from now," Shah added.

Shah noted that humans are unable to upskill themselves quickly.

"A lot of people say humans have upskilled themselves as technology and computers evolved. However, the time required for us to upskill is going to be a real challenge for us. Unless you are a curious, compounding person, everybody's jobs are at risk. This is my biggest worry right now," he said.

The fintech founder said if he had to build another company, it would be in the AI space.

"I wish I could clone myself and build ten companies. I haven't invested in any AI companies as I have not seen any good quality AI companies yet. I think India can produce good AI companies. We are going to see high-quality AI companies in the future as we can combine people and AI in a unique way," he added.

Shah said India might have different software, business process outsourcing (BPO) companies or a call centre with an AI co-pilot. "Different collection agencies in the lending sector can have an AI co-pilot. I think we are entering a 'cyborg-time' of company building," he said.

However, he added that start-ups in India were entering a problematic time as founders believe they cannot run a start-up without capital.

"I think we should stop worshipping unicorns. We have to worship people who have large profit pools. There are hundreds of founders who have built profitable companies but they are not even known. The country always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but capital is a new thing for us," he said.

Shah mentioned that he only invests in start-ups.

"I do not invest in mutual funds, stocks, and I only invest in start-ups as a way of paying it forward. I don't necessarily invest in these start-ups for financial returns. It is to help the system move forward. There was a time when I used to meet founders before investing in them, but now I do it over email or WhatsApp," he noted.

Shah added that he has invested in close to 70 to 80 fintechs to date at an average cheque size of US dollars 50,000.

"I think if you can create 1,000 high-quality founders, they are also learning to pay it forward. We can convert the country from job-seekers to job-creators," he said.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Jobs India Fintech firms Fintech start-ups

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

