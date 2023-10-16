close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

AI startup Leucine gets $7 mn funding from Ecolab Inc, angel investors

Leucine's platform can be rolled out in as little as eight weeks, thanks to its proprietary AI-enabled digital process builder

Vivek Gera, CEO and co-founder of Leucine

Vivek Gera, CEO and co-founder of Leucine

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leucine, a B2B software-as-a-service start-up, has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Ecolab Inc. and included participation from Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Techstars, and angel investors. The investment aims to fast-track the development of Leucine's Compliance Cloud platform and its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools tailored for the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. In addition, the firm has announced the beta launch of Leucine10x, an AI framework intended to assist in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Leucine's Compliance Cloud functions as a digital twin of pharmaceutical manufacturing floors, offering real-time performance monitoring, compliance management, and actionable insights. Unlike some legacy digital tools, Leucine's platform harnesses AI-driven capabilities to not only accelerate the digital transformation of manufacturing workflows but also to offer proactive insights. This ensures that pharmaceutical companies can operate both efficiently and in compliance with regulations.

"Paper-based manufacturing records have long been the industry's Achilles' heel, causing regulatory issues as well as inflating production costs and inefficiencies," said Vivek Gera, chief executive officer and co-founder of Leucine. "Traditional solutions have their own drawbacks, including lengthy implementation cycles and rigid, isolated applications."

Rohit Jain, co-founder and partner at Pravega Ventures, noted that the latest funding would enable Leucine to utilise large learning models (LLMs) and related technologies to drive significant improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Leucine's platform can be rolled out in as little as eight weeks, thanks to its proprietary AI-enabled digital process builder. This tool rapidly converts paper-based standard operating procedures (SOPs) into execution-ready digital formats.

Currently, Leucine's solutions are deployed in over 300 pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities across 30 companies in 10 countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. Over the past year, the company has seen approximately a twofold increase in the number of manufacturing facilities using its product.

Also Read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

Club is a place for people to work, meet, entertain: Vivek Narain

United Breweries brings on Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO from September 25

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? The Indian-American Republican presidential nominee

Muted revenue growth, higher profitability for RIL in quarter ending Sept

KEC International bags new domestic, global orders worth Rs 1,315 cr

JK Paper to acquire Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions for Rs 90 crore

Pfizer cuts full-year outlook due to declining sales of Covid-19 products

SIDBI & GAME onboards 18 cohorts to NBFC Growth Accelerator Program

Topics : Pharma Companies Investment Indian pharma companies

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon