KEC International bags new domestic, global orders worth Rs 1,315 cr

The orders have been bagged by the company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in the domestic market apart from clientele in Middle East, Australia and Americas

power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Infrastructure company KEC International on Monday announced securing new orders totalling Rs 1,315 crore in India and international markets.
The orders have been bagged by the company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in the domestic market apart from clientele in Middle East, Australia and Americas, KEC International said in a regulatory filing.
In India, the scope of order includes a transmission line and a substation order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) while the orders in Middle East, Australia and Americas are for supply of towers, hardware and poles and various types of cables.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International Ltd, said, "we are delighted with the new order wins, particularly the orders from PGCIL in Rajasthan. These orders have significantly enhanced our India T&D order book. In a noteworthy achievement, our tower supply business footprint now extends across six continents."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KEC International infrastructure Middle East Australia

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

