Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AIG Hospitals to invest Rs 800 crore in new oncology centre in Hyderabad

AIG Hospitals to invest Rs 800 crore in new oncology centre in Hyderabad

The Board of AIG Hospitals has also approved the acquisition of Proton Beam Therapy system from Belgium-based IBA, a supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therap

Healthcare global

AIG Hospitals will invest Rs 800 crore in this new oncology centre, making it only the third proton therapy centre in the country. | Representative Image: hcghospitals.in

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multispecialty AIG Hospitals will be investing Rs 800 crore in a new dedicated oncology centre here.

The Board of AIG Hospitals has also approved the acquisition of Proton Beam Therapy system from Belgium-based IBA, a supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy.

"The acquisition of the Proton Beam Therapy System and the strategic partnership with IBA represent a transformative step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge, compassionate care," AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said, in a press release.

AIG Hospitals has entered into an agreement to acquire a state-of-the-art Proteus-ONE Proton Therapy System including DynamicARC from IBA, according to the release from the hospital.

 

With this new delivery technique called DynamicARC proton therapy, the system will be the first-of-its-kind installation in Southeast Asia. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in AIG Hospitals' commitment to delivering the most advanced, effective, and accessible cancer care to patients in India, it said.

Also Read

Healthcare global

Medtech industry expects regulatory body to reclassify more medical devices

Biju Menon, CBO & ED, Star Health Insurance

Star Health aims to double bancassurance biz to Rs 2K cr in three years

Practo

Practo reports 22% rise in revenue in FY24, GMV crosses Rs 3,500 crore

Healthcare global

USC seeks Indian collaborations to address healthcare challenges

Innovaccer

Innovaccer raises $275 mn to expand its healthcare AI capabilities

"The Proteus-ONE Proton Therapy System will be part of our new 300-bedded dedicated oncology centre coming up within the existing Gachibowli campus (in Hyderabad)", Nageshwar Reddy added.

AIG Hospitals will invest Rs 800 crore in this new oncology centre, making it only the third proton therapy centre in the country, the release said.

AIG Hospitals Vice Chairman PVS Raju said the acquisition of Proton Beam Therapy technology aligns perfectly with AIG Hospitals' vision of providing world-class cancer care within India.

Proton Beam Therapy is a highly precise form of radiation therapy that targets tumours with exceptional accuracy, substantially minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This technology is a game-changer in treating complex cancers, particularly in children and adults with tumours located near critical organs, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PAG, PAG Investment

PAG acquires majority stake in Pravesha Industries for $200 million

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech not dependent on H1B, new US regime will hardly impact biz: exec

puravankara

Puravankara's sales bookings rise 2% to Rs 1,265 cr in December quarter

Baba Kalyani

Baba Kalyani, sister Sugandha Hiremath's family dispute takes fresh turn

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly to buy cancer drugmaker Scorpion Therapeutics for up to $2.5 bn

Topics : healthcare hospitals Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon