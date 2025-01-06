Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / USC seeks Indian collaborations to address healthcare challenges

USC seeks Indian collaborations to address healthcare challenges

India's efficient research systems and diverse population offer valuable opportunities for conducting impactful clinical trials

Healthcare global

(File Pic: hcghospitals.in)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The University of Southern California (USC) is actively seeking partnerships with Indian institutions and companies to address shared healthcare challenges, particularly in the management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
 
Steven Chen, associate dean for clinical affairs and William A and Josephine A Heeres chair in community pharmacy at USC, expressed his keen interest in leveraging India's expertise and exploring collaborative opportunities during his recent visit.
 
"I believe there are numerous areas where we can collaborate and learn from each other," said Chen. "India is grappling with the rise of NCDs and an ageing population, similar to the United States. We can share our expertise in areas like AI that enables us to manage and analyse large datasets, accelerating drug discovery and development processes by as much as 50 per cent while reducing costs."
 
 
One key area of focus is enhancing the role of pharmacists. Chen noted that while pharmacists in India are often the first point of contact for healthcare, their training and scope of practice may require further development. USC aims to share its expertise in advanced pharmacy training, emphasizing clinical skills and evidence-based practices to improve patient care.
 
"We can bring in our extensive training programmes, including patient simulations, to equip Indian pharmacists with the skills to effectively manage chronic conditions," said Chen.

Also Read

Antony Blinken, Blinken

Antony Blinken warns of Russia-North Korea cooperation in space technology

US flag, US, united states

Afghans arrive in Philippines to process visas for resettlement in US

Knife attack

Five Indian-origin men charged with murder of Indian man in New Jersey

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Thousands rally in Montenegro seeking ouster of top officials over shooting

Joe Biden, US President, Social security bill

President Biden inks Social Security bill in rare public signing ceremony

 
Furthermore, USC is interested in collaborating on clinical research initiatives. India's efficient research systems and diverse population offer valuable opportunities for conducting impactful clinical trials.
 
"We can leverage India's strengths in research to accelerate drug development and improve healthcare outcomes for both our countries," Chen added.
 
Chen also emphasised the importance of community-based healthcare solutions. He highlighted the need for innovative approaches to deliver quality healthcare to underserved populations, particularly in rural areas.
 

More From This Section

HMPV

HMPV cases in India: Everything we know about the tests, treatment so far

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

What is HMPV? Everything you need to know about the respiratory virus

Veena George

Kerala, Telangana monitoring reports of China flu outbreak with Centre

Coronavirus, Covid-19

No cause for alarm: Indian health officials on hMPV spread in China

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

Women can add unique perspective to mental health via care: President Murmu

Topics : United States California non communicable diseases healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon