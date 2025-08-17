Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight due to last-minute technical fault

Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight due to last-minute technical fault

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest, Air India said in a statement

Air india flight

"Flight AI138 operating from Milan to Delhi on August 16 was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified during pushback," the statement said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-owned private carrier Air India on Sunday said it cancelled its Milan-Delhi flight of August 16 after detecting a maintenance issue at the last minute.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest, Air India said in a statement.

"Flight AI138 operating from Milan to Delhi on August 16 was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified during pushback," the statement said.

"Our ground team in Milan extended immediate assistance to all the affected passengers, providing hotel accommodation and offering full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling as opted by the passengers," it said.

 

According to Air India, along with the maintenance issue, the operating crew of the flight come under the mandatory flight duty-time limitation norms.

Also Read

Air India plane crash

AI171 crash: US attorney seeks probe data, eyes lawsuit against Boeing

Air India

DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance

Aviation sector, airplanes, Flights

Civil Aviation Ministry reports 10 emergency landings since Jan 2024

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

Air India to halt Delhi-Washington direct flights from Sept 1: Here's why

Air India

A-I flight saw 'heart-stopping moment', says Congress MP; airline responds

Air India generally operates its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft fleet to cater to European destinations.

The airline, which came under private hands in January 2022, has, of late, been delaying, cancelling some flights at the last minute due to technical and maintenance issues.

This is despite airline CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson repeatedly claiming that Air India has carried out comprehensive checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft fleet.

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhubaneswar was cancelled just prior to its departure on August 3 due to high cabin temperature.

On July 31, an Air India Boeing 787-9 aircraft flying to London had to abort take-off at Delhi airport and return to the bay due to a technical issue.

In a message to the customers recently, while listing out the various steps taken after the fatal crash of an AI-171 flight to London soon after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport, Wilson said detailed inspections of its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft were done and "no issues were found during inspection".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bond issue

India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusivepremium

apple, apple logo

Apple leases 2.7 lakh sq ft office in Embassy Zenith, Bengaluru for 10 yrs

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Adityanath inaugurates Torrent Group's green hydrogen plant in UP

Coal India

Coal India ramps up evacuation infrastructure amid weak Q1FY26 demand

Hindustan Zinc

IiAS opposes Hindustan Zinc CEO's reappointment over remuneration terms

Topics : Company News Air India flights cancelled Maintenance work

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

NDA Vice Presidential Candidate<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon