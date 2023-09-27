close
Air India crafts action plan to resolve spectrum of pilot concerns

In light of pilots identifying errors in flight plans, the airline will randomly scrutinise five per cent of dispatched flight plans for enhanced oversight

Air India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during the unveiling of Air India’s new logo on August 10. The airline said the new font married “confidence with warmth” | Photo: PTI

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Air India has formulated an action plan to resolve a spectrum of pilot concerns, including cockpit cleanliness, flight plan errors, transportation and accommodation issues, and rude behaviour by other staff members. The airline's executives revealed this on Wednesday.

The announcement follows recent events where 43 pilots left Akasa Air without serving their mandatory notice periods, ranging from six months to a year, to pursue better opportunities. Akasa Air is pursuing legal recourse against five of these pilots for compensation.

"We conducted a survey of our pilots between 16 and 31 August. The action plan, based on feedback from hundreds of pilots, will be implemented over six months, from October to March," an Air India executive said. Air India did not respond to Business Standard's request for a statement.

According to the action plan, the airline will initiate monthly dialogues between pilots and engineering teams to address cockpit cleanliness concerns.

In light of pilots identifying errors in flight plans, the airline will randomly scrutinise five per cent of dispatched flight plans for enhanced oversight. Pilots are required to submit their flight plans to the relevant air traffic control.

Pilots have also voiced concerns over Staff on Duty (SOD) travel, including delays in cab services at international airports. To remedy this, Air India will collaborate with its human resources department to draft a distinct policy. All travel-related matters will be centrally managed by the travel desk at the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC).

To ensure that pilots receive appropriate hotel rooms, Air India will review the designated contact points at hotels. Pilots stationed in Mumbai will be offered company transport for training sessions in Delhi.

Addressing the issue of discourteous behaviour from other employees, Air India is considering soft skills training for relevant staff. The airline also plans to launch feedback channels focused on this particular issue.

To eliminate the perceived disconnect between departments, especially when an aircraft is grounded or there are irregular operations, Air India will assess the effectiveness of existing processes in consultation with the IOCC, executives said.
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

