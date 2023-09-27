ONDC to open its platform for fintech services like credit, insurance

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is set to offer a range of financial services, including credit, insurance, investments, and gift cards. This expansion comes on the heels of the platform successfully diversifying into food, grocery, fashion, travel, and electronics.

According to industry insiders, the financial features will go live in a matter of weeks. Over 65 entities, ranging from buyer applications and seller applications to technology service providers, have expressed interest in joining the network. Companies like Tata Digital, India Lends, Easy Pay, DMI Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, and Karnataka Bank are among those who have initiated the integration process.

In the credit sector, ONDC plans to offer personal loans and Goods and Services Tax (GST) based loans for individuals and sole proprietors. "The API draft specifications were released in early August for market feedback, and integration with interested parties has commenced," stated an official response from ONDC to an email query from Business Standard.

In the insurance category, ONDC will initially offer health, marine, and motor insurance products. As for investments, the platform will begin with mutual fund offerings in collaboration with MF Utilities India Pvt Ltd (MFU). ONDC is expected to start offering mutual funds from early next month, focusing initially on commission-paying regular plans.

"Technology integration is ongoing. If everything proceeds as planned, mutual funds could go live on the ONDC platform within the next couple of months," said Ganesh Ram, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MFU.

Additionally, ONDC has recently introduced a corporate gift card, termed the "ONDC network gift card," with a maximum load limit of Rs 10,000. The card is powered by the RuPay network. Yes Bank and OmniCard are the first two issuers, while other banks and fintech platforms with Reserve Bank of India-assigned prepaid licenses are also preparing to roll out the card.

ONDC also launched a consumer gift card last month in collaboration with Spice Money and Vistaar (Earnest Data Analytics Private Ltd), which allows consumers to purchase gift cards from over 100 brands.

Since its inception, ONDC has processed 1.2 crore orders, primarily from its mobility category. Food comprises 65 to 70 per cent of its retail orders. The platform now boasts close to 150,000 merchants and has a presence in 180 cities.