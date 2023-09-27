close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Amazon Pay eyes expansion with more bank, card network partnerships

Launched in October 2018, Amazon Pay's co-branded credit card is in association with ICICI Bank and utilises Visa as the card network

Amazon Pay India's revenue grows 29% YoY to Rs 1,769 crore in FY21

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon Pay, the payment arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, is considering broadening its partnerships with additional banks and card networks. This comes as the company aims to expand its line of credit products for consumers and small businesses.

Vikas Bansal, Whole-time Director of Amazon Pay, said, "As we think about expanding our credit offering, we will absolutely consider whether we want to collaborate with more banks and card networks." Bansal made the remarks when asked about the possibility of introducing a RuPay variant of the Amazon Pay-ICICI Bank credit card.

Launched in October 2018, Amazon Pay's co-branded credit card is in association with ICICI Bank and utilises Visa as the card network. The company reported that it has more than four million customers using this co-branded credit card.

In July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released draft guidelines proposing that credit, debit, and prepaid card issuers must offer eligible customers the option to choose from multiple card networks. One of the RBI's aims is to put an end to exclusive arrangements between card issuers and networks. "This is a draft and not a final guideline. Our partner bank is looking into this," Bansal noted.

Among other offerings, Amazon Pay has introduced various payment products such as Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay Wallet, and Amazon Pay Later. "With the onset of the festive season, our aim is to continue to empower our consumers with an unmatched payment experience, facilitate friction-free transactions, and maximise their savings," said Bansal.

The platform has amassed a user base of over 80 million for its Amazon Pay UPI service, while Amazon Pay Wallet is the preferred mode of payment for more than 50 million customers. The company also highlighted that it has facilitated credit access for more than eight million users through Amazon Pay Later.

Also Read

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Loan granted to credit card holder is exempt from IGST: Calcutta HC

SIG to invest 100 mn euro on Gujarat plant, expects to be in top 10 markets

Revisiting Rupert Murdoch's India adventure as he hangs up his boots

ONDC to open its platform for fintech services like credit, insurance

JSW Group makes another attempt to scale-up cement, port business

iPhone assembly resumes production at Indian factory after fire: Pegatron


Topics : Amazon Pay Retail credit Indian banking system

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon