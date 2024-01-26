Sensex (    %)
                        
Air India operating 41% more flights since Tata takeover, shows data

The emphasis on international expansion for Air India is driven by higher demand and more lucrative opportunities in that segment

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Since the Tata Group assumed control of Air India exactly two years ago on January 27, 2022, the airline has witnessed a 41.4 per cent increase in the number of flights operated, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. 

Notably, the expansion has been more pronounced on the international front, where Air India initiated services on 24 new international routes, in contrast to just 12 new domestic routes during the same period.
The emphasis on international expansion for Air India is driven by higher demand and more lucrative opportunities in that segment. In contrast, the domestic market presents intense competition, particularly with IndiGo holding a dominant position.


First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

